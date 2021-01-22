Riverview Trust Co Invests $129,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.95. 29,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,123. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

