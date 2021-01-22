Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $5,576,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

