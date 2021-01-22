RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $10.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.