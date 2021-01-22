Robert S. Mills Sells 55,100 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

