Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,380. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 620,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after acquiring an additional 603,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 558,634 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

