Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 356.85.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

