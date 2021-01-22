Roth Capital Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $32.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MRUS opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

