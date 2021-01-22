Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,256,590 shares of company stock valued at $88,515,792. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

