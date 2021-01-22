Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $105.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $90.59 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rapid7 by 123.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

