Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.18). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.09. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

