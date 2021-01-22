Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $408.20

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408.20 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 905453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.10 ($5.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

