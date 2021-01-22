RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $30,993.58 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and $42,036.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,993.58 or 0.98269010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 555 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

