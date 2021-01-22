Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

