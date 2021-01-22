Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ruhnn stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.50. Ruhnn has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ruhnn by 147.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ruhnn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

