RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,800 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$27.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

