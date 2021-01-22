SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $845,673.55 and $108.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.21 or 0.99758584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024678 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00318622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.00610624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003925 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

