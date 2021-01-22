Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $39.45

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.45, but opened at $40.90. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 87,943 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.25. The stock has a market cap of £55.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.92.

In other Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) news, insider Robert Neale bought 52,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

