Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,300 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

