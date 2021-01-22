Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IVE opened at $131.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

