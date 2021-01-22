Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,850.

NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

