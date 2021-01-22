Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.