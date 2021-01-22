SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $89.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $357.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.91 million to $360.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.30 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,681.32 and a beta of 2.01.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

