Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

