Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

