Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99. Approximately 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

