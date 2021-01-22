Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

SASR opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SASR. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

