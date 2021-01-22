Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

