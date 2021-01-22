Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 776 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

