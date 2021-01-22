Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €96.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.23 ($135.57).

Shares of SU opened at €125.15 ($147.24) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.80.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

