Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.46. 160,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 227,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

