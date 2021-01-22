Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.60

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

Schroders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

