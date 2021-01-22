Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 385,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

