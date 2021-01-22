Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Raised by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 650,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,273. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

