Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 343,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

