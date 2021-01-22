Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 315,426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.