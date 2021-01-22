Scopus Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCPS) Quiet Period To End on January 25th

Scopus Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:SCPS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 25th. Scopus Biopharma had issued 500,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $2,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Scopus Biopharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $12.92 on Friday. Scopus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

About Scopus Biopharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

