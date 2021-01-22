scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

