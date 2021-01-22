Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,190. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

