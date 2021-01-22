Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STX. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

STX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

