Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

