See results about (LON:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of See results about (LON:J) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 324 ($4.23).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

