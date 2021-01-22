SEI Investments (SEIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEIC stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

