SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells $322,629.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

SLQT stock remained flat at $$24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 908,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,942. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.