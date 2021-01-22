Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 6.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.49. 2,824,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,866,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

