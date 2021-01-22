Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $8.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $7.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $27.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.08 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $24.17 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 4.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.