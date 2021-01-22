ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

NOW stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $535.58 and a 200-day moving average of $488.72. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

