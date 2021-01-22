ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 58,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,548 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $22,549.40.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,150 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $9,286.50.

On Friday, December 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,816 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.32.

On Friday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,706,139 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,117,980.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 12.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

