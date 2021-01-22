Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

