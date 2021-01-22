Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00582351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.55 or 0.04254799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016571 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

