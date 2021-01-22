Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €205.00 by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €169.78 ($199.74).

ETR:SAE opened at €192.00 ($225.88) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €192.20 ($226.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €147.08 and a 200 day moving average of €142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

